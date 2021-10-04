BofA Securities lifts Evergy Inc. [EVRG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $62.69 during the day while it closed the day at $61.80. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Evergy to Host Virtual Investor Day September 21, 2021.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) will host a Virtual Investor Day on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Senior management will provide an update on Evergy’s business strategy, operational highlights, sustainability profile and financial outlook.

Investors, analysts, and media may access a webcast of the event, which will be posted on the company’s website at investors.evergy.com. A replay will also be available on the website for those unable to listen live.

Evergy Inc. stock has also loss -2.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVRG stock has inclined by 0.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.93% and gained 11.33% year-on date.

The market cap for EVRG stock reached $14.21 billion, with 229.30 million shares outstanding and 228.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 1894144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $71.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on EVRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

EVRG stock trade performance evaluation

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, EVRG shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.06 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.37, while it was recorded at 62.56 for the last single week of trading, and 60.83 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evergy Inc. [EVRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 5.70%.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,265 million, or 88.00% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,183,390, which is approximately 3.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,760,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $973.97 million in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $739.32 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly 2.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

290 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 20,225,543 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 12,380,236 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 165,851,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,457,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,896,334 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,233 shares during the same period.