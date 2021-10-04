Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] is 164.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] gained 18.35% on the last trading session, reaching $5.03 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update.

– Bitfarms Third Quarter 2021 Bitcoin Production Increases to 1,050 BTC, up 38% over Second Quarter 2021 -.

– Total Bitcoin Holdings Grow to Over 2,300 BTC valued at approximately US $100 Million -.

Bitfarms Ltd. represents 151.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.14 billion with the latest information. BITF stock price has been found in the range of $4.60 to $5.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 9542790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BITF stock

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1576.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $71 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 1,792,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.02 million in BITF stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $2.31 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 14,080,550 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,080,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,080,550 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,000 shares during the same period.