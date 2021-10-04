BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] moved up 5.02: Why It’s Important

BIT Mining Limited [NYSE: BTCM] jumped around 0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.58 at the close of the session, up 5.02%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that BIT Mining Invests in Cryptocurrency Mining in Ohio.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining” or the “Company”), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced that it has entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement and certain other auxiliary agreements (the “Agreements”) with Viking Data Centers, LLC (“Viking Data Centers”) to jointly invest in the development of a cryptocurrency mining data center space in Ohio (the “Ohio Mining Site”) with access to power capacity of up to 85 megawatts (“MW”). Development of the Ohio Mining Site is currently expected to be fully completed in February 2022.

Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will invest a total of US$12.14 million in the Ohio Mining Site, which will be jointly developed and operated through a joint venture (the “JV”) with Viking Data Centers. Of the US$12.14 million consideration, US$10.84 million will be paid in cash and the remaining US$1.3 million payable to Viking Data Centers will be settled either in cash, or in the form of Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00005 per share of the Company, at the Company’s discretion. Upon execution of the Agreements, the Company will hold a 51% equity interest in the Ohio Mining Site, and Viking Data Centers will hold the remaining 49%. The Ohio Mining Site will be developed in three phases, with 11MW in the first phase, 39MW in the second and the remaining 35MW in the third. The first, second and third phases are currently expected to be completed by October 15, 2021, November 15, 2021 and February 15, 2022, respectively.

BIT Mining Limited stock is now -4.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTCM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.93 and lowest of $8.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.00, which means current price is +111.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, BTCM reached a trading volume of 2070722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIT Mining Limited is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86.

How has BTCM stock performed recently?

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, BTCM shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.18, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -903.97 and a Gross Margin at -168.96. BIT Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1023.27.

Return on Total Capital for BTCM is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, BTCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] managed to generate an average of -$234,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.BIT Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIT Mining Limited go to 15.75%.

Insider trade positions for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]

There are presently around $49 million, or 9.60% of BTCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTCM stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 3,504,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 772,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.62 million in BTCM stocks shares; and RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.07 million in BTCM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIT Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in BIT Mining Limited [NYSE:BTCM] by around 1,767,307 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 338,565 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,644,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,750,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTCM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 800,016 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 83,714 shares during the same period.