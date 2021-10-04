Barclays slashes price target on GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] – find out why.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] gained 7.19% on the last trading session, reaching $43.97 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2021 that GOODRX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. – GDRX.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GDRX).

On September 23, 2020, the Company completed its initial public stock offering (“IPO”), selling about 34.6 million shares at $33.00 per share. On November 17, 2020, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings that would compete directly with the Company’s platform: a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which was said would make it “simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place.”.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. represents 408.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.26 billion with the latest information. GDRX stock price has been found in the range of $41.04 to $44.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 2384952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $42.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 172.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.40.

Trading performance analysis for GDRX stock

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, GDRX shares gained by 15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.78, while it was recorded at 41.74 for the last single week of trading, and 39.62 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 32.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $6,237 million, or 77.60% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,511,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.33 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $228.8 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 62.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 18,374,827 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,908,313 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 114,565,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,848,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,419,969 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,719,437 shares during the same period.