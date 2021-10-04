Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] is 34.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] closed the trading session at $6.55 on 10/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.46, while the highest price level was $6.59. The company report on June 9, 2021 that BBVA USA Head of Engineering Kevin McMahon named 2021 AlabamaCIO ORBIE Award winner for Large Enterprise Category.

– McMahon honored among the AlabamaCIO 2021 ORBIE Winners.

– Long-running, peer-selected CIO awards program honors those who demonstrate excellence in technology leadership.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.33 percent and weekly performance of -1.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, BBVA reached to a volume of 1922928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBVA in the course of the last twelve months was 58.14.

BBVA stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, BBVA shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 7.20%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,061 million, or 2.70% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 42,493,473, which is approximately 5.301% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 23,723,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.39 million in BBVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $84.88 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly 8.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 16,190,485 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 13,702,859 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 132,159,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,052,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,816,139 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,114,099 shares during the same period.