Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] is -39.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] gained 7.27% or 1.07 points to close at $15.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2973926 shares. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Ashford Trust Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 3, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13722819.

It opened the trading session at $15.02, the shares rose to $16.01 and dropped to $14.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AHT points out that the company has recorded -42.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, AHT reached to a volume of 2973926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for AHT stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, AHT shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.97, while it was recorded at 15.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.91 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $94 million, or 18.10% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,312,120, which is approximately 1029.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 674,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.65 million in AHT stocks shares; and BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $10.36 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 546.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 4,441,193 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 482,866 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,036,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,960,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 968,751 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 126,261 shares during the same period.