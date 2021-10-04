Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Stock trading around $4.28 per share: What’s Next?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] loss -0.23% or -0.01 points to close at $4.28 with a heavy trading volume of 1821294 shares. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Arbutus to Participate in October Investor Conferences.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), announced that the Company will participate in the following October investor conferences:.

Chardan’s 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference – Virtual (October 4-5, 2021).

It opened the trading session at $4.27, the shares rose to $4.29 and dropped to $4.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABUS points out that the company has recorded 26.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ABUS reached to a volume of 1821294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ABUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.54.

Trading performance analysis for ABUS stock

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 24.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.30. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -921.97.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -52.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.10. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$817,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $122 million, or 31.80% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,978,355, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,835,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.98 million in ABUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.99 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 31.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 9,291,612 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,440,649 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 12,852,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,585,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 839,731 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,240,903 shares during the same period.