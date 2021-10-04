Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Is Currently 3.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] traded at a high on 10/01/21, posting a 3.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.30. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) announced that it plans to report third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2307337 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for APLE stock reached $3.72 billion, with 224.77 million shares outstanding and 212.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 2307337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 79.99.

How has APLE stock performed recently?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.06, while it was recorded at 16.06 for the last single week of trading, and 14.73 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.91 and a Gross Margin at -13.03. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.78.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now -2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.59. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of -$2,624,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Insider trade positions for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

There are presently around $2,957 million, or 81.80% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,858,997, which is approximately 3.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,798,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.02 million in APLE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $173.82 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 11.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 32,008,950 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 13,975,624 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 135,421,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,405,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,332,014 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,312,136 shares during the same period.