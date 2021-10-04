Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] Is Currently 2.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] gained 2.67% or 0.02 points to close at $0.77 with a heavy trading volume of 32273088 shares. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Aeterna Zentaris to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

It opened the trading session at $0.8399, the shares rose to $0.975 and dropped to $0.7528, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEZS points out that the company has recorded -30.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -165.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, AEZS reached to a volume of 32273088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for AEZS stock

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.79. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6858, while it was recorded at 0.6770 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8908 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.31 and a Gross Margin at +30.20. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.14.

Return on Total Capital for AEZS is now -107.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, AEZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$624,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 279,814, which is approximately -17.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 244,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in AEZS stocks shares; and NATIXIS, currently with $0.17 million in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 747,591 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 782,643 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 401,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,931,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,485 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 161,323 shares during the same period.