Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain 691.16% so far this year. What now?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] gained 7.77% on the last trading session, reaching $19.70 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Aemetis Signs Offtake Agreement with Delta Air Lines for 250 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced that an offtake agreement has been signed with Delta Air Lines for 250 million gallons of blended fuel containing sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) to be delivered over the 10 year term of the agreement. The aggregate value of the agreement is estimated to be more than $1 billion, including LCFS, RFS, 45Q and tax credits.

Sustainable aviation fuel provides significant environmental benefits compared to petroleum jet fuel, including a lower lifecycle carbon footprint. Delta’s agreement with Aemetis builds on Delta’s current effort for a future of net zero aviation, which includes committing to airline carbon-neutrality from March 2020 onward, aspiring to replace 10 percent of its conventional jet fuel consumption with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by the end of 2030 and committing to set science-based targets aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Aemetis Inc. represents 30.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $630.60 million with the latest information. AMTX stock price has been found in the range of $17.92 to $19.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 991.87K shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 2286125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Aemetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on AMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.01. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 67.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 432.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.77 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 17.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.15 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.67 and a Gross Margin at +6.66. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.14.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.53. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 322.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 213.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 85.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

There are presently around $303 million, or 63.30% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,858,366, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 1,697,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.45 million in AMTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.46 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly 406.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 9,068,075 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,093,487 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,235,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,396,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,851 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 972,349 shares during the same period.