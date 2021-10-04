AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] moved down -14.17: Why It’s Important

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] traded at a low on 10/01/21, posting a -14.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.20. The company report on September 23, 2021 that AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody Therapies.

10-target partnership leverages AbCellera’s technology to accelerate Everest’s pipeline of novel, innovative medicines to patients.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and Everest Medicines Limited (HKEX 1952.HK, “Everest”) announced that they have entered into a multi-year collaboration and license agreement to discover therapeutic antibodies for up to 10 targets selected by Everest. The partnership will help to expand Everest’s portfolio of novel medicines across multiple indications, with the initial programs focusing on targets in oncology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8022407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at 7.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.10%.

The market cap for ABCL stock reached $4.79 billion, with 272.20 million shares outstanding and 190.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 8022407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has ABCL stock performed recently?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.68. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.57, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 29.00 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +78.56. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.00.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now 42.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.82. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of $577,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.40.

Insider trade positions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

There are presently around $1,541 million, or 47.70% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 13,415,437, which is approximately 222.419% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 10,450,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.74 million in ABCL stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $170.79 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 43,041,491 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 24,028,956 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 22,526,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,597,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,662,901 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 20,900,366 shares during the same period.