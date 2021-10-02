Market cap of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. [CWAN] reaches 1.10B – now what?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CWAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.25% on Thursday. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Clearwater Analytics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (“Clearwater Analytics” or the “Company”), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 24, 2021 under the symbol “CWAN.” The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as lead bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering, with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acting as additional bookrunners. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., D.A. Davidson & Co., AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.10 billion, with 42.87 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, CWAN stock reached a trading volume of 3352897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86.

