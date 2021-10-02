Market cap of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] reaches 542.51M – now what?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] price surged by 5.58 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive Decision from Appeals Court That Supports Orphan Drug Exclusivity for Firdapse® for LEMS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, reported that it has received a positive decision from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in its appeal to overturn a District Court decision upholding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of another amifampridine product, Ruzurgi®, for pediatric patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) despite existing Orphan Drug exclusivity for Catalyst’s Firdapse® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg.

With this ruling, the 11th Circuit Court panel has reversed the District Court’s decision and remanded the matter to the District Court with instructions to enter summary judgment for Catalyst. The Court’s decision adopted Catalyst’s core argument that the FDA’s approval of Ruzurgi® violated Catalyst’s rights to Orphan Drug Exclusivity.

A sum of 3391537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 778.57K shares. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.6999 and dropped to a low of $5.04 until finishing in the latest session at $5.30.

The one-year CPRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.14. The average equity rating for CPRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

CPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, CPRX shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $347 million, or 66.30% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,005,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.43 million in CPRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.79 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly -32.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 8,064,709 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 10,272,129 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 47,120,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,457,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,203,654 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,464,113 shares during the same period.