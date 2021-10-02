Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is 64.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $161.97 price per share at the time. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter 2021 Earnings.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021, through the company’s Investor Relations homepage.

Capital One Financial Corporation represents 450.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.19 billion with the latest information. COF stock price has been found in the range of $161.85 to $167.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 2666952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $183.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $170, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on COF stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 78.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.01.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.53, while it was recorded at 166.37 for the last single week of trading, and 141.41 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 44.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $64,969 million, or 91.60% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,741,415, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,517,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.6 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

548 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 21,176,439 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 30,690,110 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 349,253,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,119,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,785,838 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,801,736 shares during the same period.