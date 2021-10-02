Barclays lifts Tenaris S.A. [TS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] jumped around 0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.11 at the close of the session, up 1.93%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Argentine Court acquits Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman in the Notebooks Case.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) has been informed that the first-instance judge in charge of the Notebooks Case acquitted Tenaris’s Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca of all charges brought against him in the case. In its decision, the first-instance judge stated that Mr. Rocca’s involvement in the Notebooks Case’s judicial proceedings does not affect his good name and honor in any way. The first-instance judge’s decision concerning Mr. Rocca was not appealed by either the prosecutor or the government unit prosecuting economic crimes (UIF).

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Tenaris S.A. stock is now 32.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TS Stock saw the intraday high of $21.22 and lowest of $20.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.15, which means current price is +41.87% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 3345082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $25.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TS stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 16.25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has TS stock performed recently?

Tenaris S.A. [TS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.16, while it was recorded at 20.69 for the last single week of trading, and 20.42 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

There are presently around $1,160 million, or 10.10% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 8,323,693, which is approximately -3.577% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 7,080,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.47 million in TS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $137.94 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly -19.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 7,878,431 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,940,205 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 35,142,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,960,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,660 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,134,526 shares during the same period.