Argus lifts McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE: MKC] loss -3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $81.03 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that McCormick Reports Strong Third Quarter Sales Growth And Updates 2021 Financial Outlook.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, reported financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Sales rose 8% in the third quarter from the year-ago period. In constant currency, the Company grew sales 5%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated represents 267.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.72 billion with the latest information. MKC stock price has been found in the range of $80.3167 to $83.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, MKC reached a trading volume of 2350649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKC shares is $91.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for McCormick & Company Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for McCormick & Company Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $167, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on MKC stock. On May 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MKC shares from 147 to 187.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McCormick & Company Incorporated is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKC in the course of the last twelve months was 68.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MKC stock

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, MKC shares dropped by -6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.93 for McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.44, while it was recorded at 83.38 for the last single week of trading, and 88.32 for the last 200 days.

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McCormick & Company Incorporated go to 6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]

There are presently around $16,277 million, or 81.90% of MKC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,903,469, which is approximately -0.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,202,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in MKC stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $1.44 billion in MKC stock with ownership of nearly 3.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

418 institutional holders increased their position in McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE:MKC] by around 12,207,910 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 12,058,816 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 176,605,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,872,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,507,782 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 5,041,856 shares during the same period.