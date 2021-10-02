Accenture plc [ACN] stock Upgrade by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $405

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.73%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Accenture Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2021 Vendor Assessment.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in life science research and development (R&D) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services capabilities, according to a new a worldwide IDC MarketScape assessment.

The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48126821, August 2021) is the first of a three-part IDC MarketScape series focused on services in life science R&D. This study evaluates major vendors using criteria that should be important to life science companies when considering the selection of an external service provider to take over noncore business processes.

Over the last 12 months, ACN stock rose by 41.56%. The one-year Accenture plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.67. The average equity rating for ACN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $215.57 billion, with 635.20 million shares outstanding and 633.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ACN stock reached a trading volume of 2309511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $328.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $335, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 329.54, while it was recorded at 328.28 for the last single week of trading, and 288.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ACN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 11.80%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151,243 million, or 72.80% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,883,338, which is approximately -1.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,031,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.73 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.1 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly 0.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

882 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 18,776,483 shares. Additionally, 761 investors decreased positions by around 19,084,397 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 434,893,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,753,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,839,398 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,781,891 shares during the same period.