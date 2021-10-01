Yalla Group Limited [YALA] Revenue clocked in at $216.40 million, down -47.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] price surged by 3.13 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on October 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Yalla Group Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 12, 2021 – YALA.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla Group”) (NYSE: YALA) between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

A sum of 2498266 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Yalla Group Limited shares reached a high of $7.7163 and dropped to a low of $6.97 until finishing in the latest session at $7.59.

The average equity rating for YALA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yalla Group Limited [YALA]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Yalla Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

YALA Stock Performance Analysis:

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, YALA shares dropped by -25.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.12 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.32, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yalla Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yalla Group Limited [YALA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.59. Yalla Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for YALA is now 2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08.

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Yalla Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 3,293,256 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,853,158 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 637,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,784,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,652,283 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,583,507 shares during the same period.