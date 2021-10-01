Wolfe Research slashes price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] – find out why.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] price plunged by -1.99 percent to reach at -$1.43. The company report on September 23, 2021 that The Hartford Announces $1 Million Scholarship Fund For UConn Hartford Students.

Company creates The Hartford Scholars Program to allow 50 students to attend tuition-free for all four years.

The Hartford has committed $1 million to provide funding for 50 UConn Hartford students who are residents of the City of Hartford. The funding will cover the gap between a student’s existing financial aid package and the remaining tuition amount, allowing them to attend UConn Hartford tuition-free for all four years. Starting this semester, The Hartford will fund the scholars, as identified by The University of Connecticut’s Division of Enrollment Planning and Management, in two groups – 25 first-year students in 2021, and an additional 25 first-year students in 2022.

A sum of 2464548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.85M shares. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares reached a high of $72.20 and dropped to a low of $70.16 until finishing in the latest session at $70.25.

The one-year HIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.25. The average equity rating for HIG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $76.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $75 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.89.

HIG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.20, while it was recorded at 70.59 for the last single week of trading, and 61.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.45. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $93,892 per employee.

HIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 9.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,673 million, or 93.80% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,309,219, which is approximately 0.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,397,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.45 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 0.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 26,911,923 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 38,233,990 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 257,606,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,752,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,267,880 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 7,165,085 shares during the same period.