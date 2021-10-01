why Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.64

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] loss -1.22% or -0.37 points to close at $29.96 with a heavy trading volume of 2453329 shares. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced that it has revised the COVID-19 Update and COVID-19 Operator Update slides of its investor presentation in conjunction with the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference.

The presentation can be found at https://www.omegahealthcare.com/investor-relations/news-and-market-data/presentations. The revised COVID-19 Update and COVID-19 Operator Update slides are on pages 9 and 10 of the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $30.47, the shares rose to $30.485 and dropped to $29.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OHI points out that the company has recorded -22.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, OHI reached to a volume of 2453329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $38.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $37 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.12.

Trading performance analysis for OHI stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.32 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.70, while it was recorded at 30.45 for the last single week of trading, and 36.17 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to 15.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

There are presently around $5,068 million, or 71.50% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,373,751, which is approximately 3.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,210,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $875.14 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $359.15 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 4.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

264 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 16,707,925 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 12,229,817 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 140,207,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,145,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,761,352 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,746,576 shares during the same period.