why Nucor Corporation [NUE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $109.64

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] slipped around -1.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $98.49 at the close of the session, down -1.30%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Nucor to Build New Melt Shop at an Existing Bar Mill in the Western United States.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced that its board of directors has approved the construction of a new melt shop at one of the Company’s existing bar mills in the Western United States. The new $100 million melt shop will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually and create approximately 140 new full-time jobs, with start-up expected in 2024.

“The new melt shop will help us maintain our market leading position in steel bar production and help us meet anticipated growth for bar products from our customers in the Western United States,” said Dan Needham, Executive Vice President of Bar and Rebar Fabrication Products for Nucor Corporation.

Nucor Corporation stock is now 85.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUE Stock saw the intraday high of $101.74 and lowest of $98.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.81, which means current price is +105.47% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 2490121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $109.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $80, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NUE stock performed recently?

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, NUE shares dropped by -16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.63, while it was recorded at 101.21 for the last single week of trading, and 85.20 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 33.94%.

Insider trade positions for Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $23,264 million, or 82.40% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,335,594, which is approximately 1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.34 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 9.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

470 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 22,434,191 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 17,179,052 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 196,590,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,203,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,133,586 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,592,452 shares during the same period.