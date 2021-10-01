why MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.80

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.57 at the close of the session, down -0.65%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 per Share.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

MFA Financial Inc. stock is now 17.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.63 and lowest of $4.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.90, which means current price is +26.59% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, MFA reached a trading volume of 2870239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has MFA stock performed recently?

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.33 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

There are presently around $1,264 million, or 63.90% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,554,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,841,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.21 million in MFA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $185.13 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -10.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 24,146,699 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 24,016,707 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 228,365,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,528,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,520,825 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,835,366 shares during the same period.