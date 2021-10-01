why Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.70

Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LAUR] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.99 at the close of the session, down -1.05%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Laureate Education Announces Nasdaq Due Bill Trading Requirements For Special Cash Distribution.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the “Company”) announced that, in connection with the Company’s recently announced special cash distribution of $7.01 per share (the “Distribution”), Nasdaq has determined that the Company’s Class A common stock will trade with “due bills” representing an assignment of the right to receive the Distribution during the period from October 5, 2021 through and including October 29, 2021 (the “Due Bill Period”).

As previously announced, the special cash distribution equal to $7.01 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021 to each stockholder of record on October 6, 2021.

Laureate Education Inc. stock is now 16.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAUR Stock saw the intraday high of $17.39 and lowest of $16.955 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.15, which means current price is +44.11% above from all time high which was touched on 09/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 886.66K shares, LAUR reached a trading volume of 2361670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAUR shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Laureate Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Laureate Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on LAUR stock. On May 14, 2018, analysts increased their price target for LAUR shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laureate Education Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAUR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LAUR stock performed recently?

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, LAUR shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 17.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.67 for the last 200 days.

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Laureate Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laureate Education Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]

There are presently around $1,859 million, or 99.45% of LAUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,365,726, which is approximately 18.565% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,560,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.43 million in LAUR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $152.9 million in LAUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR] by around 13,525,395 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 12,957,837 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 82,919,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,402,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAUR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,587,425 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,648,124 shares during the same period.