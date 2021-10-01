why Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.71

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] plunged by -$2.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $54.1541 during the day while it closed the day at $51.74. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Builders FirstSource Acquires Apollo Software Assets.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), announced it acquired Apollo software assets from construction technology startup Katerra in an approximately $4.5 million transaction. The Apollo platform provides design collaboration and workflow, construction budgeting and scheduling, and field task assignment with mobile functionality. The acquisition aligns with Builders FirstSource’s digital strategy to address inefficiencies in the home building process and complements the Company’s recent acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”).

“We are well-positioned to lead the digital transformation in home construction, which significantly lags behind other industries in the application of technology to drive efficiency,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Our digital strategy focuses on how we can make our customers’ businesses better by shortening project timelines and reducing waste. The Paradigm acquisition provided the Company with a critical entry point and the ability to be a leader in whole-house design. The Apollo software builds upon that foundation, providing features and functionality that will help us streamline the construction process. We look forward to leading the construction industry into a new age of technological innovation and efficiency.”.

Builders FirstSource Inc. stock has also loss -4.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDR stock has inclined by 18.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.23% and gained 26.78% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $10.74 billion, with 207.11 million shares outstanding and 204.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 2424416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $67.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

BLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.62, while it was recorded at 53.73 for the last single week of trading, and 45.63 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,676 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,229,969, which is approximately -21.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,464,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $987.1 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -5.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

202 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 32,421,472 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 34,200,914 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 139,713,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,336,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,018,863 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,239 shares during the same period.