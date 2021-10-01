why Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] closed the trading session at $56.38 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.37, while the highest price level was $57.22. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Toronto Ultra Secures Hard-Earned Second Place Season Finish.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.35 percent and weekly performance of -4.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, BUD reached to a volume of 2385689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BUD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

BUD stock trade performance evaluation

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.89, while it was recorded at 58.02 for the last single week of trading, and 66.99 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.33 and a Gross Margin at +54.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.39.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 6.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.90. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of -$3,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 0.70%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,143 million, or 4.50% of BUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 12,752,865, which is approximately 5.45% of the company’s market cap and around 53.90% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,465,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.28 million in BUD stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $363.66 million in BUD stock with ownership of nearly -2.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE:BUD] by around 5,726,691 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 4,477,896 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 63,273,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,478,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUD stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,563,438 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 891,054 shares during the same period.