why Alight Inc. [ALIT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.50

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.48 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Alight to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the D.A. Davidson Annual Software and Internet Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted at 9:30 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the event will be made available here.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 3231387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $20 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading.

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.73%.

There are presently around $911 million, or 19.70% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: FPR PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 9,994,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,048,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.4 million in ALIT stocks shares; and CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $60.1 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 44,589,936 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 39,096,612 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,372,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,313,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,594,051 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 24,039,999 shares during the same period.