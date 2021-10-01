Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Danaher Corporation [DHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] closed the trading session at $304.44 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $304.18, while the highest price level was $311.18. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Beckman Coulter’s new urinalysis solution improves laboratory workflow by significantly reducing manual reviews to 4%(1) and cutting sample processing time by up to 78%(2).

The automated, high-throughput DxU Iris workcell features proprietary Digital Flow Morphology technology to isolate, identify and characterize urine particles on the screen, reducing sample processing time and manual reviews.

Beckman Coulter announced the launch of its DxU Iris Workcell at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. The DxU Iris Workcell is a fully automated system that streamlines urinalysis workflow and reduces manual reviews to 4%. The new workcell will be showcased in a live launch event held in the AACC Expo hall, booth 1523, and live streamed via LinkedIn on September 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.05 percent and weekly performance of -6.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, DHR reached to a volume of 2780416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $322.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $280 to $320, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 6.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

DHR stock trade performance evaluation

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 315.03, while it was recorded at 311.10 for the last single week of trading, and 260.30 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 17.40%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $172,615 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,369,413, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,260,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.47 billion in DHR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $9.74 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly -0.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

826 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 25,138,375 shares. Additionally, 782 investors decreased positions by around 18,925,047 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 522,927,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,991,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,340,363 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,228 shares during the same period.