Wall Street Analyst Initiated Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] loss -1.54% or -0.58 points to close at $37.13 with a heavy trading volume of 3136459 shares. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Jefferies Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Jefferies Group Delivers Record Third Quarter and Nine Months Revenue and Net Income.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021. For the third quarter, Net income attributable to common shareholders was $407 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, and annualized adjusted return on tangible equity was 21.4%1. For the nine months ended August 31, 2021, Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.34 billion, or $4.93 per diluted share, and annualized adjusted return on tangible equity was 26.1%2.

It opened the trading session at $37.99, the shares rose to $38.07 and dropped to $37.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JEF points out that the company has recorded 22.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, JEF reached to a volume of 3136459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $17 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on JEF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24.

Trading performance analysis for JEF stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.59, while it was recorded at 37.50 for the last single week of trading, and 31.37 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.57 and a Gross Margin at +88.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.60. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $155,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

There are presently around $6,423 million, or 74.00% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,882,583, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,048,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $707.26 million in JEF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $307.84 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -6.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 17,268,282 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 17,315,024 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 138,411,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,994,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,002,757 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,159,590 shares during the same period.