Wall Street Analyst Initiated Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.30%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

Over the last 12 months, EQH stock rose by 62.50%. The one-year Equitable Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.3. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.15 billion, with 424.20 million shares outstanding and 410.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, EQH stock reached a trading volume of 2543787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $43.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $28, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on EQH stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EQH shares from 18 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.06.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.49, while it was recorded at 30.01 for the last single week of trading, and 30.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -4.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.91. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$82,025 per employee.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 10.70%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,461 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 51,267,597, which is approximately -4.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,812,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -2.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 39,880,007 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 34,026,240 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 346,509,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,415,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,093,321 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,119,598 shares during the same period.