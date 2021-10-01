Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] plunged by -$1.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $42.97 during the day while it closed the day at $41.81. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Nov. 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 7, 2021.

About Campbell Soup CompanyFor more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

Campbell Soup Company stock has also loss -1.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPB stock has declined by -8.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.33% and lost -13.53% year-on date.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $12.63 billion, with 303.00 million shares outstanding and 196.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 2731495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $46.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CPB shares from 54 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 39.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.86, while it was recorded at 42.28 for the last single week of trading, and 46.47 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.57 and a Gross Margin at +32.01. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 14.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.89. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $71,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 4.10%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,643 million, or 54.70% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,465,628, which is approximately -3.127% of the company’s market cap and around 35.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,859,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.09 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $549.83 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly -12.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 15,192,090 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 18,711,209 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 124,978,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,881,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,263,438 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 7,522,308 shares during the same period.