Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.62 billion, up 30.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] slipped around -1.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $55.26 at the close of the session, down -2.18%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

Provides Initial Third Quarter Outlook.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The results are on a carve-out basis and include the Victoria’s Secret Segment and a portion of the unallocated overhead costs as part of L Brands.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3098664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $89.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.83.

How has VSCO stock performed recently?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.83.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO], while it was recorded at 57.66 for the last single week of trading.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]

323 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 10,240,754 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 12,444,665 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 48,727,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,413,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,062,870 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,478 shares during the same period.