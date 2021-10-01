Ventas Inc. [VTR] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $67

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] loss -2.13% or -1.2 points to close at $55.21 with a heavy trading volume of 2698295 shares. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Ventas Completes Acquisition of New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior”) announced that Ventas has completed its acquisition of New Senior in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”), valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including New Senior debt assumed or repaid by Ventas. Under the terms of the merger agreement, New Senior stockholders are entitled to receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas common stock for each share of New Senior common stock that they owned immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

It opened the trading session at $56.12, the shares rose to $56.12 and dropped to $55.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTR points out that the company has recorded 1.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 2698295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $62.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $61 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 51.51.

Trading performance analysis for VTR stock

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.92, while it was recorded at 55.60 for the last single week of trading, and 54.55 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -10.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $20,016 million, or 94.30% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,125,780, which is approximately 1.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,159,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.49 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly -15.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

346 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 26,847,405 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 20,315,357 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 315,373,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,536,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,697,925 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,153,086 shares during the same period.