UBS slashes price target on Aflac Incorporated [AFL] – find out why.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] closed the trading session at $52.13 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.0401, while the highest price level was $53.03. The company report on September 27, 2021 that My Special Aflac Duck® Taking Flight in Arizona.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.23 percent and weekly performance of -0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 3165986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $57.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.00 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.05, while it was recorded at 52.75 for the last single week of trading, and 51.95 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.11%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,802 million, or 62.00% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,273,402, which is approximately -0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.46 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 5.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

479 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 24,575,222 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 25,550,967 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 406,459,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,585,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,766,297 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,899,793 shares during the same period.