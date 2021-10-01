UBS lifts US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.17%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that US Foods Fall Scoop Delivers New Product Offerings Aimed at Helping Operators Appeal to Gen Z and Millennial Diners.

Lineup highlights 23 products targeted to the next generation of diners who are driving additional revenue opportunities for restaurant operators.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced the launch of Fall Scoop, the company’s 10th annual edition of Scoop. Themed, “Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners,” Fall Scoop features 23 products that cater to the next generation of diners, Gen Z and Millennials. More than half of the nation’s total population are now members of the millennial generation or younger, making them the largest age group of diners who can drive important revenue opportunities for operators. This generation of diners is different than their predecessors – they want familiar menu items with a twist, sustainable and meatless items, and social media-worthy presentations. Fall Scoop products deliver on these demands to entice, attract, and delight this younger generation of dining enthusiasts and help operators “Make It.”.

Over the last 12 months, USFD stock rose by 55.99%. The one-year US Foods Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.06. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.63 billion, with 222.00 million shares outstanding and 214.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, USFD stock reached a trading volume of 2379810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $45.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USFD shares from 22 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.86, while it was recorded at 35.85 for the last single week of trading, and 36.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,291 million, or 96.50% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,494,891, which is approximately 1.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,658,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.4 million in USFD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $553.64 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -1.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 20,706,931 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 18,298,084 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 171,366,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,371,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,097,381 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,668,213 shares during the same period.