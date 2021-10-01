UBS lifts Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] slipped around -0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.70 at the close of the session, down -2.50%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Independent Director.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced the appointment of Joseph A. Hastings, D.M.D. to its Board of Directors for a term expiring at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Dr. Hastings, age 67, is a private practice orthodontist in Mobile, Alabama, with over 37 years of healthcare experience. From 2016 until July 2020, Dr. Hastings served on the board of directors of Quorum Health Corporation, an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services, where he also served on its compensation committee, governance committee, and patient safety and quality of care committee. He has served in numerous leadership positions in local, state, and national dental and orthodontic societies. Board certified in orthodontics, Dr. Hastings has been published in several orthodontic journals and holds two United States patents. He graduated with honors from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry, and completed his post-doctoral training at the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry in New Orleans.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock is now 57.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYH Stock saw the intraday high of $12.12 and lowest of $11.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.04, which means current price is +66.90% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 2609907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $21, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CYH stock. On May 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 11 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CYH stock performed recently?

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.91 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 18.47%.

Insider trade positions for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $1,231 million, or 80.70% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,326,289, which is approximately 9.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 11,003,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.74 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $98.55 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 6.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 17,009,338 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 21,098,543 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 67,121,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,229,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,713,821 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 15,252,609 shares during the same period.