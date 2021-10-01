The Progressive Corporation [PGR] moved down -0.82: Why It’s Important

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] closed the trading session at $90.39 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.35, while the highest price level was $92.015. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Progressive Insurance(SM) Names Remi Kent Chief Marketing Officer.

Veteran marketing professional brings wealth of experience to iconic insurance brand.

Progressive Insurance announced that Remi Kent will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer beginning on November 1, 2021. Kent comes to Progressive after spending eight years with 3M, including the last year as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of the Consumer Business Group, where she led e-Commerce, Media, Insights and Analytics, and Integrated Marketing globally. She succeeds Jeff Charney, who in a March 2021 news release announced his intent to retire from Progressive after helping to ensure a seamless transition with the team and brand. Kent will report directly to Tricia Griffith, Progressive’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the Progressive executive leadership team.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.22 percent and weekly performance of -1.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, PGR reached to a volume of 2419606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $97.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $90 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.83.

PGR stock trade performance evaluation

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, PGR shares dropped by -6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.33 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.75, while it was recorded at 90.82 for the last single week of trading, and 95.22 for the last 200 days.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to -9.80%.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,265 million, or 85.60% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,895,366, which is approximately -0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,878,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.49 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

478 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 34,113,606 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 26,639,486 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 428,960,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,713,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,830,942 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,825,964 shares during the same period.