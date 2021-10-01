The Macerich Company [MAC] Stock trading around $16.71 per share: What’s Next?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.36 during the day while it closed the day at $16.71. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Macerich Sells La Encantada In Tucson, Generates ~$100 Million Of Incremental Liquidity.

-Part of Targeted Disposition Program to Support Densification and Diversification Activities at Top Properties-.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, announced it has sold La Encantada, a retail asset in Tucson, AZ, generating ~$100 million of incremental liquidity. The open-air, 246,000 square-foot specialty center sold for $165.3 million on September 17, 2021.

The Macerich Company stock has also loss -8.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAC stock has declined by -9.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.60% and gained 56.61% year-on date.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $3.64 billion, with 205.76 million shares outstanding and 204.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 3105751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $20 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 8 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.91.

MAC stock trade performance evaluation

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.84, while it was recorded at 17.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.88 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,641 million, or 79.20% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,579,299, which is approximately 26.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,846,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.9 million in MAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $151.88 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 27.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 42,607,702 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 22,629,928 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 92,785,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,023,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,519,860 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 12,786,304 shares during the same period.