The Chemours Company [CC] Revenue clocked in at $5.66 billion, up 17.22% YTD: What’s Next?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] slipped around -0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.06 at the close of the session, down -0.82%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Chemours Appoints Sandra Phillips Rogers to Board of Directors.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, announced the appointment of Sandra Phillips Rogers to its board of directors.

“We are very impressed with Sandra’s background and experience, especially her demonstrated leadership of both the legal and diversity efforts within a global organization,” said Mark Vergnano, chairman of the board of directors at Chemours. “We welcome her to our board and look forward to her contributions in the next chapter of Chemours.”.

The Chemours Company stock is now 17.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CC Stock saw the intraday high of $30.61 and lowest of $29.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.87, which means current price is +24.72% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, CC reached a trading volume of 2375903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Chemours Company [CC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $41.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CC stock performed recently?

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, CC shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.03, while it was recorded at 28.97 for the last single week of trading, and 30.49 for the last 200 days.

The Chemours Company [CC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Chemours Company [CC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for The Chemours Company [CC]

There are presently around $3,665 million, or 78.10% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,036,199, which is approximately 2.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,973,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.19 million in CC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $400.43 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -2.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 13,534,644 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 9,750,103 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 102,834,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,118,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,952,831 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,957,418 shares during the same period.