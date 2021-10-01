The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] is 13.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] loss -0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $61.53 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Scotiabank Partners with Google Cloud to Create More Personalized and Predictive Banking Experiences.

Scotiabank and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to deepen the Bank’s cloud-first commitment and accelerate its global data and analytics strategy. As a Scotiabank trusted cloud partner for data and analytics, Google Cloud will help create a more personal and predictive banking experience for Scotiabank customers in the Americas and across the globe.

“With this year’s win of the Innovation in Data award from The Banker, Scotiabank is a recognized global innovation leader that is using technology to truly enhance the customer experience,” said Phil Thomas, Executive Vice President, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics, Scotiabank. “By incorporating Google Cloud ‘s innovative data, analytics and AI solutions, we’ll be able to attract new talent across the globe, continue our momentum, and further accelerate our high impact, customer-focused initiatives.”.

The Bank of Nova Scotia represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.64 billion with the latest information. BNS stock price has been found in the range of $61.10 to $62.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BNS reached a trading volume of 3221363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $71.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of Nova Scotia stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $86, while CIBC kept a Sector Outperform rating on BNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 253.94.

Trading performance analysis for BNS stock

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, BNS shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.42, while it was recorded at 61.95 for the last single week of trading, and 61.27 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Total Capital for BNS is now 2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.02. Additionally, BNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] managed to generate an average of $73,673 per employee.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of Nova Scotia go to 5.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]

There are presently around $34,858 million, or 65.50% of BNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 109,118,558, which is approximately -1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 55,878,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 billion in BNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.31 billion in BNS stock with ownership of nearly 1.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of Nova Scotia stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE:BNS] by around 24,421,172 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 30,263,302 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 511,841,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,525,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,487,676 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 556,834 shares during the same period.