The AES Corporation [AES] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $29

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.08%. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Fluence Files Registration Statement with the SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering.

Fluence, The AES Corporation’s joint venture with Siemens, a leading provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage, announced that Fluence Energy, Inc. has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Fluence Energy, Inc. has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “FLNC.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Over the last 12 months, AES stock rose by 27.44%. The one-year The AES Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.69. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.35 billion, with 666.00 million shares outstanding and 664.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, AES stock reached a trading volume of 3498681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 22 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 71.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.08, while it was recorded at 23.29 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of $5,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.15%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,227 million, or 99.17% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,530,681, which is approximately 0.622% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,143,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.2 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -2.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 48,175,562 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 55,773,028 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 516,220,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,169,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,318,322 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 12,268,943 shares during the same period.