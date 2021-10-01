Synchrony Financial [SYF] Revenue clocked in at $15.15 billion, up 40.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -3.28 percent to reach at -$1.66. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Synchrony to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 19, 2021.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call to discuss Synchrony’s results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

About Synchrony.

A sum of 5968571 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.87M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $50.85 and dropped to a low of $48.78 until finishing in the latest session at $48.88.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.17. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $56.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $40 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.85, while it was recorded at 50.41 for the last single week of trading, and 43.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 38.20%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,353 million, or 98.56% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,728,403, which is approximately 7.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,526,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.16 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -1.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

371 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 52,011,627 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 52,039,051 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 435,086,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,136,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,413,970 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 21,506,301 shares during the same period.