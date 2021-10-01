Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] Is Currently 60.55 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX: SDPI] gained 60.55% or 0.66 points to close at $1.75 with a heavy trading volume of 34619105 shares. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to Webcast Presentation at The Emerging Growth Conference.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 1:30 pm Eastern Time. A link to the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.sdpi.com/Events. An archive of the presentation will be accessible on the Company website following the conference.

It opened the trading session at $1.37, the shares rose to $1.82 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SDPI points out that the company has recorded 90.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -430.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 306.45K shares, SDPI reached to a volume of 34619105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on SDPI stock. On October 18, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SDPI shares from 3 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Drilling Products Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for SDPI stock

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 128.52. With this latest performance, SDPI shares gained by 121.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 325.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.95 for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.79, while it was recorded at 1.06 for the last single week of trading, and 0.84 for the last 200 days.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.51 and a Gross Margin at +24.34. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.76.

Return on Total Capital for SDPI is now -28.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.19. Additionally, SDPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] managed to generate an average of -$83,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.10% of SDPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDPI stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 230,900, which is approximately -19.519% of the company’s market cap and around 57.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 204,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in SDPI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.23 million in SDPI stock with ownership of nearly -37.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Superior Drilling Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX:SDPI] by around 143,396 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 164,642 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 684,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 992,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDPI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,284 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,247 shares during the same period.