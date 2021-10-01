Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] Stock trading around $129.97 per share: What’s Next?

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.81%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Simon Centers Nationwide Receive Sustainability Recognition, Certification.

Simon is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®) and eight Simon centers have received the IREM® Certified Sustainable Property certification. This recognition is a mark of distinction for sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly properties.

“Simon’s recognition by IREM® as having multiple Certified Sustainable Properties reflects our continued commitment to manage efficient and environmentally safe properties,” said Steve Fivel, General Counsel and Secretary, Simon. “Sustainability is not just about good design – it’s about asset performance that results from quality property management, and we are proud to embody that daily.”.

Over the last 12 months, SPG stock rose by 100.94%. The one-year Simon Property Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.21. The average equity rating for SPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.11 billion, with 328.59 million shares outstanding and 327.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, SPG stock reached a trading volume of 2933298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $149.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $141 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $132, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 31.64.

SPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, SPG shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.09, while it was recorded at 133.11 for the last single week of trading, and 117.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Simon Property Group Inc. Fundamentals:

SPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,474 million, or 90.20% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,181,855, which is approximately 1.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,188,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.44 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.71 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 6.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

469 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 18,681,840 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 18,165,360 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 251,483,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,331,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,816,099 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,372 shares during the same period.