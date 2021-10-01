Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock Upgrade by Northcoast analyst, price target now $147

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.81%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Ross Stores Appoints Adam Orvos Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced that Adam Orvos, currently Group Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Administration, is being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2021. In his new role, Mr. Orvos will be responsible for the Company’s accounting, treasury, financial planning, tax, corporate social responsibility, and investor relations functions. As CFO, he will report to Michael Hartshorn, Group President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Orvos joined Ross Stores in January 2021 as Group Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Administration. His 34 years of broad-based retail management experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer for Neiman Marcus, Belk Department Stores, and the Foley’s Division of The May Department Stores Company. He has also held senior executive roles at Lowe’s and Total Wine & More.

Over the last 12 months, ROST stock rose by 16.64%. The one-year Ross Stores Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.51. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.54 billion, with 352.87 million shares outstanding and 347.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ROST stock reached a trading volume of 3130687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $140.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.01, while it was recorded at 114.19 for the last single week of trading, and 120.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,574 million, or 88.30% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 52,499,215, which is approximately 9.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,263,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.95 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 3.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

383 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 27,163,707 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 22,013,897 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 259,261,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,438,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,499,943 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,085,940 shares during the same period.