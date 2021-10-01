Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is 34.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] slipped around -0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $105.20 at the close of the session, down -0.65%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that PGIM Investments launches ESG multisector fixed income fund.

New environmental, social, governance fund complements $60 billion PGIM Total Return Bond Fund1.

PGIM Investments is expanding its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing with the launch of the PGIM ESG Total Return Bond Fund, its first dedicated ESG strategy offered to U.S. investors. The new fund is an alternative but complementary offering to PGIM’s $60 billion PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Prudential Financial Inc. stock is now 34.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRU Stock saw the intraday high of $107.00 and lowest of $104.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.17, which means current price is +38.95% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, PRU reached a trading volume of 2427133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $108.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $79 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PRU stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PRU shares from 58 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.44.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, PRU shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.88, while it was recorded at 105.40 for the last single week of trading, and 95.88 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.57. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.69.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of -$9,479 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

There are presently around $23,511 million, or 58.60% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,132,819, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,989,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.37 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.98 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly 1.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 14,048,575 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 10,308,656 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 199,133,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,490,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,191,146 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,174,691 shares during the same period.