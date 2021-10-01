Porch Group Inc. [PRCH] Is Currently 3.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Porch Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRCH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.71%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Utah.

Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in Utah.

Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, completed its acquisition of HOA in April 2021. The company is seeking to drive growth in the states currently offering services and continue the national expansion effort. With the addition of Utah, HOA now operates in nine states. HOA’s sustained growth and competitively priced homeowners’ insurance product provide increased reach for Porch’s InsurTech business.

Over the last 12 months, PRCH stock rose by 58.85%. The one-year Porch Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.93. The average equity rating for PRCH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.69 billion, with 95.87 million shares outstanding and 74.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, PRCH stock reached a trading volume of 2732377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRCH shares is $27.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Porch Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Porch Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on PRCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Porch Group Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

PRCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Porch Group Inc. [PRCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, PRCH shares dropped by -11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.86, while it was recorded at 17.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Porch Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Porch Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Porch Group Inc. [PRCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,140 million, or 68.90% of PRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRCH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,429,155, which is approximately 191.849% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,412,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.37 million in PRCH stocks shares; and SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $97.24 million in PRCH stock with ownership of nearly -27.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Porch Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRCH] by around 26,740,573 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 16,898,232 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 20,845,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,484,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRCH stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,706,263 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 10,385,749 shares during the same period.