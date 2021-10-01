Piper Sandler lifts Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] price surged by 0.92 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Bloom Energy Announces Commercial Availability of Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cells.

Company offers complementary suite of solutions to advance the hydrogen economy.

Hydrogen-powered fuel cells follows the company’s July launch of the Bloom Electrolyzer, offering highly efficient hydrogen generation.

A sum of 2393764 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.18M shares. Bloom Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $19.0187 and dropped to a low of $18.40 until finishing in the latest session at $18.72.

The one-year BE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.65. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $31.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BE stock. On June 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BE shares from 19.50 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.69, while it was recorded at 18.99 for the last single week of trading, and 26.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,931 million, or 74.50% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,929,771, which is approximately 23.004% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,334,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.63 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $224.21 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 3.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

164 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 20,000,373 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 11,331,476 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 71,832,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,164,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,293,189 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,359,223 shares during the same period.