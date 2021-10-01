Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] moved down -0.14: Why It’s Important

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] closed the trading session at $14.12 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.09, while the highest price level was $14.24. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.30 and NAV Per Share of $14.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) reported net investment income of $119.1 million, or $0.30 per share, and net income of $150.2 million, or $0.38 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.90 at June 30, 2021 as compared to $14.82 at March 31, 2021.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, “We are extremely pleased to deliver on a number of the objectives we have discussed in prior quarters. We are now well within our target leverage range and continue to grow the portfolio, and our earnings benefited from an increase in prepayment-related income. This quarter was also our third most active quarter of originations since inception, underscoring the strength of our platform.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.53 percent and weekly performance of -2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ORCC reached to a volume of 2644522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on ORCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

ORCC stock trade performance evaluation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, ORCC shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.50, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,371 million, or 43.70% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 38,609,751, which is approximately -9.56% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 28,737,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.78 million in ORCC stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $126.61 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly -4.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 7,797,927 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 17,308,363 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 142,842,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,949,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 830,395 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,509,345 shares during the same period.