NuCana plc [NCNA] Stock trading around $2.58 per share: What’s Next?

NuCana plc [NASDAQ: NCNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.40%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that NuCana Receives Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Acelarin® (NUC-1031) for the Treatment of Biliary Tract Cancer.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Acelarin (NUC-1031), currently being evaluated in a Phase III study (NuTide:121) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and address an unmet medical need.

“We are very pleased that the FDA recognizes the potential of Acelarin to address the significant unmet need of patients with biliary tract cancer,” said Hugh S. Griffith, NuCana’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We recently announced enrollment of 418 evaluable patients in our Phase III study, which is expected to enable the first interim analysis in the first half of 2022. This has the potential to allow for an accelerated approval of a new drug application (NDA) for Acelarin in the United States. With both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations in place, we look forward to working closely with the FDA in our efforts to gain approval for Acelarin as the first approved front-line treatment option for patients with biliary tract cancer.”.

Over the last 12 months, NCNA stock dropped by -50.10%. The average equity rating for NCNA stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $133.41 million, with 52.16 million shares outstanding and 32.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, NCNA stock reached a trading volume of 4190583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NuCana plc [NCNA]:

Truist have made an estimate for NuCana plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for NuCana plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on NCNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuCana plc is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

NCNA Stock Performance Analysis:

NuCana plc [NCNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, NCNA shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for NuCana plc [NCNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NuCana plc Fundamentals:

NuCana plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

NuCana plc [NCNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 51.50% of NCNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCNA stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 7,999,999, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 4,417,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.4 million in NCNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $9.44 million in NCNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in NuCana plc [NASDAQ:NCNA] by around 2,141,661 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 6,783,116 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,702,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,627,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCNA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 378,937 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 6,069,040 shares during the same period.