NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Stock trading around $25.30 per share: What’s Next?

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2709175 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at 1.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $14.68 billion, with 580.00 million shares outstanding and 579.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 2709175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $29.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 33.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.81, while it was recorded at 25.62 for the last single week of trading, and 23.82 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 14.50%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $13,600 million, or 98.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68,557,966, which is approximately 9.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,167,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -5.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

259 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 64,317,686 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 55,270,653 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 417,975,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,563,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,376,135 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,431,789 shares during the same period.